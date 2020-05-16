Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,211 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,604,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,585 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,700,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,141,000 after acquiring an additional 281,698 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,278,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,158,550,000 after acquiring an additional 386,394 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,712,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,306,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,878,000 after purchasing an additional 28,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

