Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,741 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of TechnipFMC worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,223,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189,029 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,844 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,288,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,316 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FTI opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -0.52, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.34.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

