Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $2.05 Million in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,201,000 after acquiring an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $5,403,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $216.97 on Friday. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $248.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $579,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.69, for a total value of $109,563.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,353.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,740 shares of company stock worth $1,300,455 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

