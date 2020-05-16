Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,823 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,223,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,629,000 after acquiring an additional 148,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,445,000 after buying an additional 111,767 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after buying an additional 507,195 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Ingredion by 4,702.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,419,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,933,000 after buying an additional 1,389,845 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in Ingredion by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,406,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,708,000 after buying an additional 170,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR opened at $78.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average is $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.34. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

In other news, Director Stephan B. Tanda purchased 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.04 per share, with a total value of $79,824.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,850.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

