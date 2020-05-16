Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Entergy by 103.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 270,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 161,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its holdings in Entergy by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 2,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.92.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $94.98 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

