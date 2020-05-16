Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.21). Teladoc Health posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.54.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,882.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $3,801,376.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,252 shares of company stock worth $35,286,838. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

TDOC stock opened at $184.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.81. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $203.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

