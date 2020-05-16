TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stock Position Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,536,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $496,786,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146,869 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,984,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $852,386,000 after acquiring an additional 137,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,184,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $316,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,408 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,162,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $277,887,000 after acquiring an additional 23,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,945,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $249,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,801 shares in the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 79.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

