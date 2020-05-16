Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Ten Entertainment Group to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of LON TEG opened at GBX 143 ($1.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 165.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 247.11. Ten Entertainment Group has a one year low of GBX 110 ($1.45) and a one year high of GBX 339 ($4.46). The firm has a market cap of $102.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36.

In related news, insider Duncan Garrood bought 24,000 shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £37,200 ($48,934.49).

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

