Ten Entertainment Group’s (TEG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ten Entertainment Group to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday.

TEG opened at GBX 143 ($1.88) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54. Ten Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 339 ($4.46). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 247.11. The company has a market cap of $102.32 million and a P/E ratio of 10.36.

In related news, insider Duncan Garrood acquired 24,000 shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £37,200 ($48,934.49).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

