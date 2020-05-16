Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their hold rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra upgraded Tesla to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus downgraded Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tesla from $840.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $560.35.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $799.17 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -897.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $666.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total transaction of $158,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,765.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,811 shares of company stock worth $78,759,954. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Tesla by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Tesla by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 401.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.