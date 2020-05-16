The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 68,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NCTY stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The9 has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students.

