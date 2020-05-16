ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €10.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.18 ($11.83).

FRA TKA opened at €4.40 ($5.12) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.45. ThyssenKrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.41).

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

