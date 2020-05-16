TI Fluid Systems’ (TIFS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TIFS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TI Fluid Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 224.50 ($2.95).

Shares of TI Fluid Systems stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.46 million and a PE ratio of 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.88. TI Fluid Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 117.80 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 282 ($3.71). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 205.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of €0.06 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

