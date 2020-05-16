Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. The Company holds interests in two oil and gas projects: the Marcelina Creek Field Development and the Coulter Field. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is headquartered in Houston Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRCH. Roth Capital downgraded Torchlight Energy Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ TRCH opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. Torchlight Energy Resources has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 6,171.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

