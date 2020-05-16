Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) SVP Sells $1,881,220.00 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,881,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TSCO opened at $111.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Wedbush lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 216,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15,914.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 246,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 75,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

