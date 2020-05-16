TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Purchases $4,597,180.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Robert J. Small bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $328.37 per share, with a total value of $4,597,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $325.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,556,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,779,067,000 after purchasing an additional 303,422 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,390,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,587,544,000 after purchasing an additional 203,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,400,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,252,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $721,148,000 after purchasing an additional 57,918 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

