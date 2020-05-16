Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TUP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

NYSE TUP opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $128.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.69.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $375.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cassandra Harris purchased 20,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 489.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 314.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

