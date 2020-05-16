Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the April 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 16.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,659,000 after buying an additional 118,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,201,000 after acquiring an additional 508,412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $40,616,000. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,331,000 after purchasing an additional 70,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

TWST stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 86.25% and a negative net margin of 222.66%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

