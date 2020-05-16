Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,231 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,092% compared to the average daily volume of 271 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RARE. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.18.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $71.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.22.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The business had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $121,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,892,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

