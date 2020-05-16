UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

UMH has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $452.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.04.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.20). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 21,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $244,003.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 7,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $98,016.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,436 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,355 shares of company stock worth $336,770 and have sold 18,085 shares worth $215,828. Company insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 102,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 71,236 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 69,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 141,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.