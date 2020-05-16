Unilever’s (ULVR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ULVR. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, April 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($67.09) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price target (down from GBX 3,500 ($46.04)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,850 ($50.64) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,506.82 ($59.28).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,131 ($54.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion and a PE ratio of 16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($47.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,101.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,360.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36.14 ($0.48) per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $34.72. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

In other news, insider Susan Kilsby bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,567 ($60.08) per share, with a total value of £57,087.50 ($75,095.37). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,256 shares of company stock worth $5,733,305.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

