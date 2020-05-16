United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

United Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Insurance to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.82. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $14.96.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $202.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that United Insurance will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kent G. Whittemore purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II purchased 11,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $88,092.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,567 shares of company stock worth $217,642. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UIHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Insurance from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

