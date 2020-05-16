Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNIT. Cowen upgraded Uniti Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Uniti Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Uniti Group to a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $266.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.