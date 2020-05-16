Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Urogen Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.29.

URGN opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $508.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.73. Urogen Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $39.88.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 270.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Urogen Pharma by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Urogen Pharma by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

