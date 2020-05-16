Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,892 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $154.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.91. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $171.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.