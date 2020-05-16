Verso (NYSE:VRS) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VRS. BWS Financial cut their target price on shares of Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Verso from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE VRS opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.99. Verso has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $22.06.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.11 million. Verso had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Analysts predict that Verso will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,121,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,251,000 after buying an additional 270,252 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 20.0% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 793,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 132,450 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 62.2% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 777,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 298,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 728,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verso in the first quarter worth $7,084,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

