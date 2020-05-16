Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,413,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,253,000 after acquiring an additional 134,164 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth $155,958,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,455,000 after purchasing an additional 198,124 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 780,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra cut Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.18.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

