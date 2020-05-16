Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $458,000 Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 34.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $3,092,762.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,475,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,467 shares of company stock worth $8,654,372. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.91.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

