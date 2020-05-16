Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $497,000 Stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AES by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AES by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in AES by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

In other news, Director Tarun Khanna purchased 4,300 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $48,461. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tish Mendoza purchased 3,240 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,858.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AES opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

