Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $335,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,241 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,432,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $293,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,115,609.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,393 shares of company stock worth $77,316,696 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

SBA Communications stock opened at $284.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3,550.81 and a beta of 0.39. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $199.22 and a 52 week high of $317.11.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($3.22). The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

