Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,891,000 after buying an additional 1,577,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,491,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,993,000 after buying an additional 269,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after buying an additional 621,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $217,422,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,899,000 after buying an additional 3,180,349 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $281,394.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,588,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,099. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $38.92 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $39.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

