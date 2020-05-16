Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,956 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $3,822,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $778,764,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Applied Materials by 158.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $627,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393,901 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 75.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $344,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,778,000 after buying an additional 2,835,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.35.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

