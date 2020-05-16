Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,183,000 after purchasing an additional 615,007 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in UBS Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,165,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,884,000 after purchasing an additional 678,787 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in UBS Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 171,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 53,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $13.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UBS. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $2,150,794.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 765,316 shares of company stock worth $6,495,034. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

