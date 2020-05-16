Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $355,000 Position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Blackline in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Blackline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Blackline by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Blackline by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Blackline by 285.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackline alerts:

In related news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,469.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $26,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,660,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,485 shares of company stock valued at $16,216,061. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NASDAQ BL opened at $61.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.90. Blackline Inc has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.