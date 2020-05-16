Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE ANTM opened at $278.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.