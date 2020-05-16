Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,373 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,623,976 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $519,561,000 after acquiring an additional 258,793 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,169,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,167,458 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $278,940,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,363,608 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $235,548,000 after acquiring an additional 234,583 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,974,000 after acquiring an additional 427,878 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southwest Airlines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.84. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

