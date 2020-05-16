VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $40,116,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,869,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,771,000 after purchasing an additional 156,068 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $209,492.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,200.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,011.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,845 shares of company stock worth $1,746,325. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

NYSE:VICI opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a current ratio of 69.43. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.12.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

