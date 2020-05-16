Victrex (LON:VCT) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Victrex from GBX 1,740 ($22.89) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victrex from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,071.50 ($27.25).

Get Victrex alerts:

LON VCT opened at GBX 1,936 ($25.47) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 18.11. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 1,645 ($21.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,991.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,229.61.

Victrex (LON:VCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 47.60 ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victrex will post 13801.999716 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Armitage purchased 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,907 ($25.09) per share, for a total transaction of £18,688.60 ($24,583.79).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.