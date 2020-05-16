Vincent T. Marchesi Sells 30,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $789,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of EXEL opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $30,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

