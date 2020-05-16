Vistra Energy’s (VST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.08.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Vistra Energy stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Vistra Energy has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra Energy will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Insiders acquired a total of 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vistra Energy by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.