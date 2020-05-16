Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded by TheStreet

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WNC. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

WNC opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $430.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Wabash National will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Boss purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Boss purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,333.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $408,100. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after purchasing an additional 840,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wabash National by 170.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 650,139 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 57.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 569,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,564,000.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

