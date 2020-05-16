Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Boosted by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.2% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in Walt Disney by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 144,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,044 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 100,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 248,939 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,048,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

NYSE:DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.75 and its 200-day moving average is $127.67. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

