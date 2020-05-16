Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 170.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,509 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after purchasing an additional 512,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,993,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

