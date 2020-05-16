Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

NYSE:KMX opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average of $84.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.67. CarMax has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CarMax by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,053,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,691,000 after acquiring an additional 200,720 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Makaira Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 583,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3,225.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

