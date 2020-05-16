Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $63.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Logitech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.88.

LOGI opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.25. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.43.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.99 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $268,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,457 shares in the company, valued at $33,548,845.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,689. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Logitech International by 68.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,204,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,579,000 after buying an additional 2,513,039 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,030,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,300,000 after buying an additional 40,244 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,009,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Logitech International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after buying an additional 329,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,802,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,826,000 after buying an additional 177,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

