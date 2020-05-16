Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westrock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.33. Westrock reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Westrock will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westrock during the 1st quarter worth $14,130,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Westrock during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Westrock by 1,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Westrock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Westrock during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Westrock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

