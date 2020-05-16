Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,330,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 272.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,440,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 206,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HDB. TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HDFC Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.82.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 19.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

