Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.88.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $32,176.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,741 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,324 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $335.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.56. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.