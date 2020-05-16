Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in L3Harris by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris stock opened at $176.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.86.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Several analysts have commented on LHX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.59.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

