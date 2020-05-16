Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 150,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,055,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,788,000 after acquiring an additional 149,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 600,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 24,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.40.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SUI opened at $125.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.23 and a 200-day moving average of $148.11. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.70, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

